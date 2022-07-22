Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 31.54%.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

