Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 448,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,571,420. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

