UBS Group Cuts MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Price Target to GBX 265

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 290 ($3.47) to GBX 265 ($3.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNSKY. Liberum Capital raised shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 230 ($2.75) in a report on Friday.

Get MoneySuperMarket.com alerts:

MoneySuperMarket.com Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSKY remained flat at 15.60 during midday trading on Friday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a 52-week low of 15.60 and a 52-week high of 15.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneySuperMarket.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneySuperMarket.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.