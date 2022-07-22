Ultiledger (ULT) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Ultiledger (ULT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $24.46 million and approximately $22,093.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,828.20 or 1.00010760 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006588 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.
Ultiledger Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.