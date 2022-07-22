UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $12,173.73 and approximately $22.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.