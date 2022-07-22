Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.95.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

