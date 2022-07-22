Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,220 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 912.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 125,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEI stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $120.18. 49,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,714. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.