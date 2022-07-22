Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Boosted by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,268. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average of $155.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

