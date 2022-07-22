Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.79. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

