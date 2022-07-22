Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. 248,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91.

