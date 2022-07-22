Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lowered by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.70. 48,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.61.

