Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $78,660.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of PCVX stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $22.81. 225,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,700. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Vaxcyte by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 579,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 368,157 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vaxcyte by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $2,150,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

