Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CMO Andrew Bellinger Sells 20,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $231,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Bellinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 73,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,786. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.59. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

