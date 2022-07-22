Vetri Hits 1-Day Volume of $161.00 (VLD)

Vetri (VLD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Vetri has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $161.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,787.85 or 0.99944721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vetri Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

