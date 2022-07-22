VIMworld 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $439,403.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and $439,403.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,660.52 or 1.00150218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016044 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

