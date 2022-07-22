Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Head to Head Contrast

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.74 $19.01 million N/A N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $75.98 billion 4.28 $14.24 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Vita Coco and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vita Coco and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 7 0 3.00 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 1 9 0 2.90

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 29.98%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus target price of $798.00, indicating a potential upside of 519.42%. Given LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is more favorable than Vita Coco.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Vita Coco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

(Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands. It also provides fashion and leather products under the Berluti, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, FENDI, Givenchy, Kenzo, Loewe, Loro Piana, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Moynat, Patou, and RIMOWA brands. In addition, the company offers perfumes and cosmetics under the Acqua di Parma, Benefit Cosmetics, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Fresh, Givenchy Parfums, Guerlain, KVD Beauty, Kenzo Parfums, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Make Up For Ever, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Officine Universelle Buly, Parfums Christian Dior, and Perfumes Loewe brands; watches and jewelry under the Bulgari, Chaumet, Fred, Hublot, Repossi, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co., and Zenith brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand name, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. Further, it provides daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Belmond, Cheval Blanc, Connaissance des Arts, Cova, Investir, Jardin d'Acclimatation, La Samaritaine, Le Parisien, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d'Acclimatation, a leisure and amusement park. The company operates 5,556 stores. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.