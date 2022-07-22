VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $272,463.30 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,075,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,152,406.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.

VZIO traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $8.62. 52,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,343. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in VIZIO by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573,233 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

