Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.49. 20,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
