Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,111,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

