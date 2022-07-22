Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) PT Raised to €8.50

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup to €8.50 ($8.59) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.11) to €10.00 ($10.10) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Danske cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($15.15) to €13.50 ($13.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.01) to €10.10 ($10.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

