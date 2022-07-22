WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Cut to $46.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,387,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after buying an additional 2,580,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.