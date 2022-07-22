Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up 4.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $32.96. 98,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

