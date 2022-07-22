Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Down 5.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

META opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.88. The stock has a market cap of $468.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

