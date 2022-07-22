Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $244.16 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

