XML Financial LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $114.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

