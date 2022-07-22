XML Financial LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $253.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.10. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

