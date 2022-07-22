XML Financial LLC Has $428,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

