Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.57. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 118,481 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xunlei Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $107.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. State Street Corp raised its position in Xunlei by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

See Also

