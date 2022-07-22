yAxis 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,841.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $22,355.31 and $1,841.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yAxis has traded up 39.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001809 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032442 BTC.
About yAxis
yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io.
yAxis Coin Trading
