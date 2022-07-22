YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of YPF stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $38,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

