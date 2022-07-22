Zenfuse Reaches Market Cap of $742,538.75 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $742,538.75 and $17,303.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

