111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading 2.9% Higher

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.87. 145,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 547,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
111 Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $470.49 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%.
About 111
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
