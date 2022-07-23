111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading 2.9% Higher

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.87. 145,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 547,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

111 Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $470.49 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111

About 111

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 111 by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.