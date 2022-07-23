11,605 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

