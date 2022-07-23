1,480 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.