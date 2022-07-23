15,081 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

