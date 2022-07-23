1,611 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $301.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

