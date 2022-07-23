1irstcoin (FST) Price Tops $0.0291 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $4,721.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004441 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

