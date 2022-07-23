1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered 1Life Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.73.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

