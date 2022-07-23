2,328 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 211,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

