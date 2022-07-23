30,799 Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 339,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,760,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.00 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.

Featured Articles

