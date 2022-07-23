3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 3M were worth $49,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

