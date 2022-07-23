7,136 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.30 and a 200-day moving average of $423.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.