a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of AKA opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

