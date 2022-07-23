a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
Shares of AKA opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
