ABB (NYSE:ABB) Price Target Cut to CHF 35 by Analysts at UBS Group

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.03.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. ABB has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 20.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 213,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ABB by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

