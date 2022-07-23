Adshares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Adshares has a market capitalization of $71.08 million and $2.55 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00011268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,557,454 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

