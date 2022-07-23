Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 197 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

