Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.81 Million

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $268,805.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,482.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.16 or 0.06863792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00252017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00114589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00655384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00547005 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005998 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

