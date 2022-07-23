Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $305.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.33.

NYSE:APD opened at $234.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

