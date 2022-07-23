Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Lowered to €80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €88.00 ($88.89) to €80.00 ($80.81) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($97.98) to €90.00 ($90.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($105.05) to €100.00 ($101.01) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered Akzo Nobel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €74.00 ($74.75) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($113.13) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.14.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $42.52.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
