Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Lowered to €80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €88.00 ($88.89) to €80.00 ($80.81) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($97.98) to €90.00 ($90.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($105.05) to €100.00 ($101.01) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered Akzo Nobel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €74.00 ($74.75) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($113.13) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.14.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $42.52.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.