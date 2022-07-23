Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $76.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00105453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00243940 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008041 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,072,322 coins and its circulating supply is 6,948,833,400 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

